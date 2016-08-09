BRIEF-Highpower says Sunny Pan appointed interim CFO

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Highpower International Inc
* Highpower international announces chief financial officer transition
* Sun will continue to serve highpower through its transition period and continue to advise on company's corporate and financial strategy
* Says Sunny Pan appointed interim cfo
* Henry sun, company's chief financial officer, has tendered his resignation effective august 3, 2016
* Have begun to search for a permanent replacement for chief financial officer position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.