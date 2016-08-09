BRIEF-American Public Education reports Q2 2016 results

Aug 9 American Public Education Inc

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.26 to $0.31

* Q2 revenue $76.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.6 million

* Sees q3 2016 revenue down about 3 to 6 percent

* American Public Education reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $70.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S