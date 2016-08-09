BRIEF-American Public Education reports Q2 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Russian retailer Detsky Mir plans share listing in Moscow
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
Aug 9 American Public Education Inc
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.26 to $0.31
* Q2 revenue $76.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.6 million
* Sees q3 2016 revenue down about 3 to 6 percent
* American Public Education reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $70.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units