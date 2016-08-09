版本:
BRIEF-Penumbra Inc Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

Aug 9 Penumbra Inc

* Q2 revenue $65.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.2 million

* Penumbra, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $250 million to $255 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

