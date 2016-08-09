版本:
2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Intrexon announces Q2 and first half 2016 financial results

Aug 9 Intrexon Corp

* Intrexon announces second quarter and first half 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $52.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $53.8 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.42

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $53.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

