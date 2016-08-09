BRIEF-Halozyme reports second quarter 2016 financial results

Aug 9 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc

* Halozyme reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $33.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $140 million to $150 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 operating expenses to continue to be in range of $245 million to $260 million

* FY2016 revenue view $138.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: