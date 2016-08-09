版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties LLC announces pricing of $500 mln senior unsecured notes offering by MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP

Aug 9 Mgm Growth Properties LLC

* Mgm Growth Properties LLC announces pricing of $500 million senior unsecured notes offering by Mgm Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP

* Have priced $500 million in principal amount of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due 2026 in a private placement at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

