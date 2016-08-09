版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Viasat announces Q1 fiscal year 2017 results

Aug 9 Viasat Inc

* Viasat announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $363.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $371.9 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐