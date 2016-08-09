版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Biospecifics Q2 earnings per share $0.35

Aug 9 Biospecifics Technologies Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Biospecifics technologies corp. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 32 percent to $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐