BRIEF-Novavax Q2 loss per share $0.29

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Aug 9 Novavax Inc
* Novavax reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue fell 82 percent to $2.5 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.29
* Q2 revenue view $8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says research and development expenses increased 134% to $64.9 million in q2 of 2016, compared to $27.7 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering