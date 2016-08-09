版本:
BRIEF-Novavax Q2 loss per share $0.29

Aug 9 Novavax Inc

* Novavax reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue fell 82 percent to $2.5 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.29

* Q2 revenue view $8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says research and development expenses increased 134% to $64.9 million in q2 of 2016, compared to $27.7 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
