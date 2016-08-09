版本:
BRIEF-Adverum Biotechnologies posts Q2 loss per share $1.76

Aug 9 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc

* Adverum Biotechnologies Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $1.76 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

