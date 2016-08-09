版本:
BRIEF-Codexis reports Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.12

Aug 9 Codexis Inc

* Codexis reports financial results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $46 million to $49 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $16 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

