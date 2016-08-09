版本:
BRIEF-Myriad Genetics reports Q4 earnings per share $0.32

Aug 9 Myriad Genetics

* Reports fiscal fourth-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 revenue $186.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

