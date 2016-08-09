版本:
BRIEF-Varonis announces second quarter 2016 financial results

Aug 9 Varonis Systems Inc

* Varonis announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.33 to $0.36

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.25

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $158.6 million to $160.6 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 25 to 26 percent

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10 to $0.11

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.12

* Q2 revenue $38.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $36.6 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $38.2 million to $38.8 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 22 to 24 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $38.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.39, revenue view $157.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

