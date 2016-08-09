BRIEF-Varonis announces second quarter 2016 financial results

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Varonis Systems Inc
* Varonis announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.33 to $0.36
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.25
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $158.6 million to $160.6 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 25 to 26 percent
* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10 to $0.11
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.12
* Q2 revenue $38.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $36.6 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $38.2 million to $38.8 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 22 to 24 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $38.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.39, revenue view $157.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.