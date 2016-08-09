版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-QLT Q2 loss per share $0.10

Aug 9 Qlt Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Qlt announces second quarter 2016 results

* Says qlt plans to change its name upon closing of the merger with aegerion to novelion therapeutics inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐