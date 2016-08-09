版本:
BRIEF-SharpSpring reports Q2 earnings per share $1.19

Aug 9 SharpSpring Inc

* SharpSpring reports record second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $4.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $4.3 million

* Q2 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share $1.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

