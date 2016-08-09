版本:
BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 loss per share $1.02

Aug 9 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Portola Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $1.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

