版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-magicJack Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

Aug 9 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd

* Q2 revenue $25.3 million

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Magicjack reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐