2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Stereotaxis Q2 loss per share $0.11

Aug 9 Stereotaxis Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Q2 loss per share $0.11 excluding items

* Stereotaxis reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 19 percent to $7.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

