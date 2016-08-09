BRIEF-KEYW reports Q2 loss per share $0.24

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 KEYW Holding Corp
* KEYW reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $290 million to $300 million
* Q2 revenue $73.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.8 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.24 including items
* FY2016 revenue view $299.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $72.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.