BRIEF-KEYW reports Q2 loss per share $0.24

Aug 9 KEYW Holding Corp

* KEYW reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $290 million to $300 million

* Q2 revenue $73.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.8 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.24 including items

* FY2016 revenue view $299.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $72.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

