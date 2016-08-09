版本:
BRIEF-Ascent Capital Group qtrly loss from cont ops $1.80 per share

Aug 9 Ascent Capital Group Inc

* Ascent capital group announces financial results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2016

* Quarterly revenue $143.7 million

* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $1.80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

