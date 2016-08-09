版本:
BRIEF-Futurefuel releases Q2 and six-month 2016 results

Aug 9 Futurefuel

* Releases Second Quarter And Six Month 2016 results

* Q2 revenue fell 35.1 percent to $67.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

