BRIEF-Galena Biopharma reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03

Aug 9 Galena Biopharma Inc

* Galena Biopharma reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides a corporate update

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

