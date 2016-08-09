版本:
BRIEF-Everi reports 2016 second quarter results

Aug 9 Everi Holdings Inc

* Everi reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $214 million versus I/B/E/S view $206.8 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

