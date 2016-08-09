版本:
BRIEF-Skullcandy reports Q2 loss per share $0.05

Aug 9 Skullcandy Inc

* Skullcandy Inc reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.05

* Q2 sales $57.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $56.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

