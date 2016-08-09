版本:
2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Cavco Industries reports Q1 earnings per share $0.61

Aug 9 Cavco Industries Inc

* Cavco Industries reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.61 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

