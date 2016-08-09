BRIEF-Rightside posts Q2 loss per share $0.13

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Rightside Group Ltd
* Rightside announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Says for full year ending december 31, 2016, rightside reaffirms its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $218 million to $228 million
* Q2 revenue $54 million versus $52.2 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.13
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $224.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $55.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.