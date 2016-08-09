版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Rightside posts Q2 loss per share $0.13

Aug 9 Rightside Group Ltd

* Rightside announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Says for full year ending december 31, 2016, rightside reaffirms its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $218 million to $228 million

* Q2 revenue $54 million versus $52.2 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $224.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $55.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐