BRIEF-Xcel Brands Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.11

Aug 9 Xcel Brands Inc

* Xcel brands announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 revenue rose 44 percent to $9.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

