版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 06:36 BJT

BRIEF-Calithera Biosciences Q2 loss per share $0.55

Aug 9 Calithera Biosciences Inc :

* Calithera Biosciences reports second quarter 2016 financial results and recent highlights

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐