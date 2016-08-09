版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-One Horizon announces financial results for Q2 and six month period ended June 30

Aug 9 One Horizon Group Inc

* One Horizon announces financial results for the second quarter and six month period ended June 30, 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐