BRIEF-Echelon posts Q2 loss per share $0.13

Aug 9 Echelon Corp

* Echelon reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.13

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.24 to $0.36

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue $8.1 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $8.0 million to $8.4 million

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20 to $0.32 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

