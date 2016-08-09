版本:
BRIEF-Rubicon Technology posts Q2 loss per share $0.31

Aug 9 Rubicon Technology Inc

* Rubicon Technology Inc reports second quarter 2016 results of operations

* Q2 revenue $3.5 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

