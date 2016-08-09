BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox posts Q2 adj. loss per share $0.20

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
* Babcock & Wilcox announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.25
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.20 excluding items
* Q2 revenue $383.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $432.5 million
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $0.63 to $0.83
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $200 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $1.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.