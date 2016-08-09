版本:
BRIEF-Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

Aug 9 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp

* Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.53

* Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp qtrly net interest income $5.3 million versus 6.7 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

