BRIEF-Nanthealth reports strong 2016 Q2 revenues and continued progress on GPS Cancer and nantos platform

Aug 9 Nanthealth Reports Strong 2016 Second

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.52

* Quarter revenues and continued progress on GPS Cancer and nantos platform

* Q2 revenue rose 167 percent to $31.5 million

* Q2 revenue view $23.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

