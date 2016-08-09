BRIEF-The Walt Disney Co Q3 earnings per share $1.62 excluding items

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Aug 9 Walt Disney Co
* Q3 earnings per share $1.59
* The walt disney company reports third quarter and nine months earnings for fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $1.62 excluding items
* Walt disney co qtrly revenue $14,277 million versus $13,101 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly parks and resorts revenue $4,379 million versus $4,131 million last year
* Qtrly studio entertainment revenue $2,847 million versus $2,040 million last year
* Q3 revenue view $14.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly media networks revenue $5,906 million versus $5,768 million last year
* Says qtrly cable networks operating income increased 1% to $2.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering