公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-The Walt Disney Co Q3 earnings per share $1.62 excluding items

Aug 9 Walt Disney Co

* Q3 earnings per share $1.59

* The walt disney company reports third quarter and nine months earnings for fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $1.62 excluding items

* Walt disney co qtrly revenue $14,277 million versus $13,101 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly parks and resorts revenue $4,379 million versus $4,131 million last year

* Qtrly studio entertainment revenue $2,847 million versus $2,040 million last year

* Q3 revenue view $14.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly media networks revenue $5,906 million versus $5,768 million last year

* Says qtrly cable networks operating income increased 1% to $2.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
