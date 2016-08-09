BRIEF-Marchex Q2 gaap loss per share $1.65 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Marchex Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 revenue $34.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $35 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marchex announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.65 from continuing operations
* Sees total call-driven revenue for q3 $30 million or more
* Sees total call-driven adjusted ebitda loss for q3 $1 million to $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.