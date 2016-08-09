BRIEF-Kodak sees FY 2016 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Eastman Kodak Co
* Kodak returns to profitability driven by improvements in income from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion
* Q2 revenue fell 9 percent to $397 million
* Qtrly net earnings attributable to eastman kodak company $7 million versus loss of $24 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.