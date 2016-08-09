BRIEF-Kodak sees FY 2016 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion

Aug 9 Eastman Kodak Co

* Kodak returns to profitability driven by improvements in income from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion

* Q2 revenue fell 9 percent to $397 million

* Qtrly net earnings attributable to eastman kodak company $7 million versus loss of $24 million last year