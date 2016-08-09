BRIEF-Civitas Solutions reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

Aug 9 Civitas Solutions Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1,400 billion to $1,415 billion

* Civitas Solutions reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $354 million versus I/B/E/S view $357.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowering FY guidance for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $158.0 million to $161.0 million

"we expect that our growth in back half of year will be lower than we had anticipated"