BRIEF-Civitas Solutions reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Civitas Solutions Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1,400 billion to $1,415 billion
* Civitas Solutions reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $354 million versus I/B/E/S view $357.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lowering FY guidance for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $158.0 million to $161.0 million
* "we expect that our growth in back half of year will be lower than we had anticipated" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.