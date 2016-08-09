版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Invesco says July preliminary month-end AUM of $811.8 bln, up 4.1 pct month-over-month

Aug 9 Invesco Ltd

* Invesco ltd. Announces july 31, 2016 assets under management

* July preliminary month-end assets under management (aum) of $811.8 billion, an increase of 4.1% month over month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

