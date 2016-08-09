版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Zais Financial Q2 core loss per share $0.11

Aug 9 Zais Financial Corp

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.13

* Zais financial corp. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 core loss per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

