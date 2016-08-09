BRIEF-FSIC qtrly adjusted net investment income $0.24 per share

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
* Fsic reports second quarter 2016 financial results and declares regular distribution for third quarter
* Fs investment corp qtrly net investment income of $0.23 per share, compared to $0.39 per share for quarter ended june 30, 2015
* Fs investment corp qtrly adjusted net investment income of $0.24 per share, compared to $0.35 per share for quarter ended june 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.