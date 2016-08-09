BRIEF-Diplomat Pharmacy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

Aug 9 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc

* Diplomat announces 2nd quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue $1.089 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.12 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 to $0.95

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $4.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full-year 2016, we are maintaining our previous financial guidance for revenue and adjusted ebitda