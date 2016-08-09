版本:
BRIEF-Digital Turbine reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results

Aug 9 Digital Turbine Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $24 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.8 million

* Digital Turbine reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Digital Turbine Inc says anticipates sequential revenue growth through remainder of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
