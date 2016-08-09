版本:
BRIEF-Cytosorbents achieves fourth consecutive quarter of record Cytosorb sales

Aug 9 Cytosorbents Corp

* Cytosorbents achieves fourth consecutive quarter of record Cytosorb sales

* Qtrly loss per share $0.12

* Product sales for Q2 2016 were $1.9 million, an increase of approximately 140% over Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

