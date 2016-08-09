版本:
BRIEF-Ambac Q2 earnings per share $1.29

Aug 9 Ambac Financial Group Inc

* Ambac announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.29

* Q2 operating earnings per share $2.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

