BRIEF-Wageworks Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.36

Aug 9 Wageworks Inc

* Wageworks reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $87.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $87.4 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

