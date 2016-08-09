BRIEF-Temple Hotels Inc. Reports 2016 second quarter results

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Temple Hotels Inc
* Temple Hotels Inc. Reports 2016 second quarter results
* On a basic per common share basis, FFO and AFFO decreased by $0.07 per common share and $0.05 per common share, respectively for Q2
* At June 30, 2016, company was not in compliance with debt service covenants affecting 14 mortgage loans in aggregate amount of $201.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.