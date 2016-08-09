CORRECTED-BRIEF-World Point Terminals announces financial results for qtr ended June 30

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
(Corrects fifth bullet to say second-quarter revenue was $25.1 mln not $14.7 mln)
Aug 9 World Point Terminals LP :
* Quarterly revenue rose 3 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* World Point Terminals, LP announces financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 revenue $25.1 million versus $24.4 million a year ago
* Q2 revenue view $25.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild