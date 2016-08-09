版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Reports July 2016 assets under management

Aug 9 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc

* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports july 2016 assets under management

* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc says that its Assets Under Management (AUM) as of July 31, 2016 totaled $98.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐