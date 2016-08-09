版本:
BRIEF-Mattersight Corp - Revenues in Q3 2016 are projected to increase about 15% over Q2 2016

Aug 9 Mattersight Corp

* Mattersight provides business update

* Sees q3 2016 revenue up 15 percent

* Q3 revenue view $11.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenues in q3 2016 are projected to increase about 15% over q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

